Paul McCartney's stolen Beatles bass guitar found after 51 years

A stolen Hofner bass guitar belonging to Paul McCartney and used to record The Beatles' first two albums has been found and returned after 51 years following a global hunt.

The guitar, dubbed the "most iconic lost musical instrument of all time" by the team behind the search, The Lost Bass Project, was used in Beatles singles including 1963 hits "She Loves You" and "All My Loving".

"It's the bass that started Beatlemania," Nick Wass, one of the founders of the search team, told Reuters.