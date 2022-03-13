Romanian quartet Amadeus performs at Bangladesh wedding
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Mar 2022 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 Mar 2022 01:39 PM BdST
Romanian string and piano electric quartet Amadeus have made their first trip to Dhaka in more than two years to perform at a wedding.
The all-female ensemble took to the stage for the wedding of the daughter of Gaan Bangla TV CEO Kaushik Hossain Taposh and Que Bella beauty parlour owner Farzana Munny, according to a post on their official Facebook page on Sunday.
Amadeus performs with special guest Irina Baiant at the Silent Night Concert on Dec 24, 2021 at Expirat in Romania’s Bucharest. Facebook/TrupaAmadeus
“Taposh and his beautiful wife Farzana Munny honoured us by inviting us to their daughter's wedding. Here we are, preparing our show and being excited to see them again and have an unforgettable evening.”
The band had previously featured in the sixth season of Gaan Bangla TV's 'Wind of Change' series, which aired in May 2020.
They are among the first groups to combine an all-electric instrument array to blend classical and modern European music styles.
A collage showing various performances by electric string and piano quartet Amadeus. Facebook/TrupaAmadeus
The quartet have released six studio albums, with their latest – 2020’s JOY – being an independent release.
- Amadeus performs in Dhaka
- Ed Sheeran denies 'Shape of You' copyright claim
- Queens of the Stone Age singer dies at 57
- Australian PM Morrison's jam draws band's ire
- Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran up the ante
- The Bengali songs of Lata Mangeshkar
- Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar dies
- Adele to perform at BRIT Awards
- Romanian quartet Amadeus performs at Bangladesh wedding
- Ed Sheeran denies borrowing ideas in 'Shape of You' copyright trial
- Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age singer, dies at 57
- Noted Bengali music composer Abhijit Banerjee dies at 90
- At Billie Eilish’s arena show, the only spectacle is herself
- Australian PM Morrison's ukulele jam draws band's ire
Most Read
- Sunny Leone arrives in Bangladesh, fuelling social media debate
- After China, South Korea joins race to win Bangladesh’s second metro rail project in Chattogram
- Saudi Arabia executes 81 men in one day for terrorism, other offences
- Hundreds of planes are stranded in Russia. They may never be recovered
- India and Pakistan's nuclear arsenals
- Government official arrested in Dhaka for hoarding 512 litres of cooking oil
- Russia starts day with attacks across Ukraine
- Tens of millions were spent to build pools, gym at Chattogram park. Now hundred million more will be splurged to purge them
- Bangladesh registers 198 new COVID cases, the lowest in 12 weeks
- US rushing $200m in weapons for Ukraine's defence