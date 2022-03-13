Romanian quartet Amadeus performs at Bangladesh wedding

The all-female ensemble took to the stage for the wedding of the daughter of Gaan Bangla TV CEO Kaushik Hossain Taposh and Que Bella beauty parlour owner Farzana Munny, according to a post on their official Facebook page on Sunday.

Amadeus performs with special guest Irina Baiant at the Silent Night Concert on Dec 24, 2021 at Expirat in Romania’s Bucharest. Facebook/TrupaAmadeus

“More than two years since we’ve last been in Dhaka,” they wrote. “For more than two years we did not visit our beloved Bangladeshi friends and we didn’t have the chance to play music together. We missed them a lot!”

“Taposh and his beautiful wife Farzana Munny honoured us by inviting us to their daughter's wedding. Here we are, preparing our show and being excited to see them again and have an unforgettable evening.”

The band had previously featured in the sixth season of Gaan Bangla TV's 'Wind of Change' series, which aired in May 2020.

They are among the first groups to combine an all-electric instrument array to blend classical and modern European music styles.

A collage showing various performances by electric string and piano quartet Amadeus. Facebook/TrupaAmadeus

The group consists of Andreea Runceanu and Bianca Gavrilescu on violin, Patricia Cimpoiasu on cello and Laura Lazarescu on piano. They have been performing together for 20 years.

The quartet have released six studio albums, with their latest – 2020’s JOY – being an independent release.