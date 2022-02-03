Adele to perform at BRIT Awards next week
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Feb 2022 12:37 AM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 12:37 AM BdST
British music superstar Adele has confirmed she will perform at next week's BRIT Awards, two weeks after tearfully telling fans she was postponing her Las Vegas shows due to Covid-19 related delays.
The "Hello" and "Someone Like You" chart-topper will take to the stage in her hometown of London on Feb 8 for Britain's annual pop music honours, where she is nominated for four awards.
"Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!!," Adele wrote on Instagram late on Tuesday, saying she would also appear on television show "The Graham Norton Show".
"Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love," she added, referring to her partner, US sports agent Rich Paul.
Earlier this week, several British media outlets had reported Adele, who lives in Los Angeles, would not be performing at the BRITs.
Adele, who has topped charts around the world with her comeback album "30," is in the running for album of the year, artist of the year, song of the year for "Easy On Me" and best pop/R&B act at the awards. She has previously won nine BRIT awards.
Last month, the 33-year-old postponed a series of Las Vegas concerts due to start on Jan 21 because half her crew was sick with COVID-19 and the pandemic has caused delivery delays. Adele had been scheduled to start a three-month residence at the Caesars Palace Hotel in what were to be her first live appearances since 2017.
The BRIT Awards line up also includes Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz among others.
