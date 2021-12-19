Adele and Ed Sheeran lead nominees for BRIT Awards
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Dec 2021 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 19 Dec 2021 12:00 PM BdST
Adele and Ed Sheeran were announced on Saturday as two of the top nominees for the 2022 BRIT Awards, with four nominations each.
Rappers Dave and Little Simz also received four nominations for the awards, in a list that saw Britain's annual pop music honours dispensing of male and female categories.
Organisers said last month they were introducing gender-neutral awards for local and international artists, with performers now in the running for artist of the year or international artist of the year.
British songstress Adele, who has topped charts around the world with her comeback album "30," secured four nods, including nominations for best album, best artist and best song for "Easy On Me".
She faces competition in the best album and artist categories from singer-songwriter Sam Fender.
In the international artist category, Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X are each nominated for two awards and all are up against Taylor Swift.
Next year's BRITs, the 42nd edition of the awards show, also sees the introduction of four genre awards: alternative/rock act, hip-hop/grime/rap act, dance act and pop/R'n'B act.
Organisers have already announced newcomer Holly Humberstone as the winner of the Rising Star award.
The BRITs will take place on Feb 8 in London.
