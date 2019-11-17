Fuad to convey the ‘power of women’ in his latest album

The album will be released under the label TM Records and will focus on the theme of ‘women power.’



Singers Tasnim Anika, Tasfia Fatima Tashfee, Fairuz Nafisa, Xefer Rahman, Ashreen Mridha and Pragata Naoha will lend their voices on the album.



Fuad’s last full-length album ‘Hit Factory’ was released in 2012. Since then, he has worked in many singles and jingles.



In addition to enthralling the audience with a new line up of songs, the musician also wants to highlight the ‘power of women’ through the album.



“I am working with a few new artists in this album. Newcomers have a lot of energy. As we worked together, that energy was transmitted to me as well. I have come to know all the singers on this record over the last few years.”



Every singer has a distinct style and voice, the composer noted.



“The theme of this album is ‘women power.’ I have a daughter as well and I want the power of women to be awakened in our society.”



The record will also feature leading musicians from around the globe, Fuad said.