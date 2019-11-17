Home > Music

Fuad to convey the ‘power of women’ in his latest album

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Nov 2019 10:52 AM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 10:52 AM BdST

Popular musician Fuad Almuqtadir is set to return with a new full-length record featuring six female artists, after a seven-year hiatus.

The album will be released under the label TM Records and will focus on the theme of ‘women power.’
 
Singers Tasnim Anika, Tasfia Fatima Tashfee, Fairuz Nafisa, Xefer Rahman, Ashreen Mridha and Pragata Naoha will lend their voices on the album.
 
Fuad’s last full-length album ‘Hit Factory’ was released in 2012. Since then, he has worked in many singles and jingles.
  
In addition to enthralling the audience with a new line up of songs, the musician also wants to highlight the ‘power of women’ through the album. 
 
“I am working with a few new artists in this album. Newcomers have a lot of energy. As we worked together, that energy was transmitted to me as well. I have come to know all the singers on this record over the last few years.”
 
Every singer has a distinct style and voice, the composer noted.
 
“The theme of this album is ‘women power.’ I have a daughter as well and I want the power of women to be awakened in our society.”
 
The record will also feature leading musicians from around the globe, Fuad said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: 2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals - Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey, US, Aug 26, 2019 - Taylor Swift. REUTERS

Taylor Swift escalates battle with old label

Representational image

Man leaves his 310-year-old violin on a train

File Photo

Bengal Classical Music Fest off again

FILE PHOTO: Ozzy Osbourne attends a news conference to announce the

Ozzy Osbourne again postpones tour

Ric Ocasek of The Cars performs in support of their album

Singer Ric Ocasek dies

Camilo Sesto in 2009 at a news conference in Mexico City. He sold millions of records worldwide and had more than 50 No.1 hits. The New York Times

Spain’s romantic hitmaker dies

FILE PHOTO: Lana Del Rey in Los Angeles, Jun 6, 2014. The singer and songwriter’s fifth major-label album, “Norman ____ Rockwell!,” is a collaboration with Jack Antonoff packed with fiery lyrics. The New York Times

Lana Del Rey releases her 5th album

Taylor Swift returns to mostly interior concerns on her new album, “Lover.” The New York Times

Swift emerges from darkness unbroken on ‘Lover’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.