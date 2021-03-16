Bangabandhu’s crop field mosaic breaks Guinness World Records
Muhammad Mostafigur Rahman, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Mar 2021 11:05 PM BdSTUpdated: 16 Mar 2021 11:05 PM BdST
An image of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman spread out over a crop field in Bogura’s Sherpur has been recognised as the largest mosaic of its kind by the Guinness World Records.
Bangabandhu’s image was created in a field by planting paddy on a 100-Bigha piece of land in the village of Balenda.
The National Council on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu in Crop Field Image implemented the work to draw the image in association with private organisation National Agricare to celebrate his birth centenary.
The Guinness World Records authorities recognised the image spanning an area of 119,430 square metres as the largest in the world on Tuesday.
AFM Bahauddin Nasim, a joint general secretary of the Awami League and the head of the council on the image, inaugurated the work to draw the image by planting paddy saplings on Jan 29. Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque visited the place on Mar 14.
Bahauddin Nasim said they received the news of Guinness World Records recognition in an email on Tuesday afternoon.
Nasim credited inspiration from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the achievement, “a milestone on the birth centenary of Bangabandhu”.
Golden and violet saplings from China were used to draw the image.
Organisers said it took around Tk 15 million to draw the image. As many as 100 members of Bangladesh National Cadet Corpse and 50 employees worked on the project.
China had the previous Largest Crop Field Mosaic (Image). Shanghai Lezhidao Tourism Development Co Ltd drew the cowfish image composed of four different colours of rice in 2019.