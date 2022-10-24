Law protects journalists from revealing news sources, says High Court

Citing a previous verdict, the court said the lack of protection for whistleblowers is one of the main contributing factors behind corruption in the country.

“To win the war against corruption, we must identify the factors that promote corruption or fail to prevent it,” the High Court said in an earlier ruling.

In its report, the newspaper reported that Ashraful Alam, director general of the Housing and Building Research Institute, and his wife paid more than Tk 200 million to officials at the Anti-Corruption Commission to get the charges of amassing illegal wealth against them dropped.

The bribe was reportedly paid to a 'strong syndicate' made up of the investigation officer, a deputy director, a director and other high-ups. The case against the couple was subsequently retracted, according to the report.

Aside from Ashraful, the High Court also named the ACC as a respondent to its rule.

As the report led to the court case, the judge wanted to discuss whether the journalist would be punished or not. According to the ACC lawyer, the commission was "offended, defamed and scandalised", the court said.

In light of the ACC's claims that the report was "defamatory" and "baseless", the judge reviewed if the journalist who wrote the article should face any consequences. The court settled the matter with four observations based on the Press Council Act.