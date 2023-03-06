    বাংলা
    Purbachal Expressway busy ahead of inauguration

    The government is constructing a 300 feet wide and 12.5 kilometres long expressway from Kuril flyover to Kanchan Bridge to connect Purbachal New Town with Dhaka city. The construction of the 8-lane road is nearing its end with the completion of works on bridges, culverts, underpasses, overpasses and a 100 feet wide canal. Workers are busy with last-minute beautification and finishing touches ahead of its inauguration. However, the expressway has already become busy with a variety of vehicles running on it.

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 6 March 2023, 03:19 PM
    Updated : 6 March 2023, 03:19 PM
    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher