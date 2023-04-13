    বাংলা

    Preparations for Mangal Shobhajatra

    Students of Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts put the final touches to objects for the Mangal Shobhajatra on Thursday, Apr 13, 2023, as they prepare for the iconic parade to celebrate Pahela Baishakh or Bangla New Year 1430. ‘Borisho Dhora Majhe Shantiro Bari’ (Let the earth rain showers of peace), a line from a poem by Rabindranath Tagore, is the theme of this year’s procession.

    bdnews24.com
    Published : 13 April 2023, 03:06 PM
    Updated : 13 April 2023, 03:06 PM
