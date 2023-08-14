Waste disposal at Dhanmondi Lake

Dhanmondi Lake is one of a handful of places in the capital where people can breathe to their hearts’ content. The lake is surrounded by trees, birds flying and looking for food while people old and young work out to stay fit. Food outlets are also a feature now around the lake where people can hangout and have a fun time. However, the one crucial thing missing from all these positives is a lack of awareness about littering waste everywhere that turns the environment unsightly when noticed.These waste includes plastic, polythene, packets and other non-decomposing waste. These waste materials could lead to life-threatening diseases to not only fishes in the lake, but also to people visiting the lake.