Online media outlets spreading fake, anti-state news will be closed: minister

The government is friendly towards newspapers and journalists but online media outlets spreading anti-state news or false information will be shut down, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.

Responding to a question from Jatiya Party’s Sayed Abu Hossain in parliament on Thursday, the minister said the government was “sincere” in preserving the freedom of media.

“The government is not interfering with the freedom of print media in any way and has continued to work on the development of the sector.”

Responding to a question by ruling party MP Ahasanul Islam Titu, the minister said the authorities will take steps to shut down online news portals spreading anti-state stories or false information.