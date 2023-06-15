    বাংলা

    Online media outlets spreading fake, anti-state news will be closed: minister

    The government is committed to preserving the freedom of media, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud says

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 15 June 2023, 05:14 PM
    The government is friendly towards newspapers and journalists but online media outlets spreading anti-state news or false information will be shut down, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud has said.

    Responding to a question from Jatiya Party’s Sayed Abu Hossain in parliament on Thursday, the minister said the government was “sincere” in preserving the freedom of media.

    “The government is not interfering with the freedom of print media in any way and has continued to work on the development of the sector.”

    Responding to a question by ruling party MP Ahasanul Islam Titu, the minister said the authorities will take steps to shut down online news portals spreading anti-state stories or false information.

    Hasan Mahmud said a committee has been formed to look into false or distorted news relating to anti-state sentiments in online media.

    The committee will oversee rumours, identify false news and fact-check them before alerting people about the misconduct through statements on social and digital media, he said.

    Of the 179 online news portals and 177 digital versions of daily newspapers, 155 are registered with the government.

    The government also accepted the registration of online portals of 14 among 15 TV channels, he said.

    “Due to its liberal broadcast policy, the government has authorised 48 TV channels, 14 IPTV and 367 news portals,” Hasan Mahmud added.

    Responding to another question, he said the government distributed Tk 287.45 million among 3,239 sick and poor journalists and the families of dead journalists since the 2015-16 financial year.

    As many as 9,433 journalists and their families received Tk 94.33 million as part of a special aid programme during the COVID pandemic, he said.

