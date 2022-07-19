Deepto TV MD Kazi Zahedul gets bail in defamation suit hours after jail custody order

Besides Zahedul, Kazi Zahin Hasan, Kazi Rabet Hasan and Kazi Urfi Ahmed pleaded for bail at Chattogram Divisional Cyber Tribunal upon their surrender on Monday after their six-week bail from the High Court expired.

Judge Md Zahirul Kabir ordered authorities to send all of them to jail. But Zahedul fell ill at the court premises and filed a special petition for bail, which the judge granted, said defence lawyer AHM Zia Uddin.

The tribunal will resume hearing the bail petitions of the three other accused on Tuesday, said Public Prosecutor Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury.

Zahin and Rabet are directors of Kazi Farms Group while Urfa is its chief operating officer.

Zahedul is also managing director of Kazi Farms. Deepto TV is owned by Kazi Media, a sister concern of Kazi Farms.

The private TV station aired news in March 2016 alleging that former minister and Awami League leader Nurul Islam’s son Mujibur Rahman was trying to grab lands in the port city. It also alleged that his supporters attacked Kazi Farms workers.

Two officials of Sanwara Group, of which Mujibur is managing director, later sued nine people linked to Deepto TV on defamation charges in three cases. The other accused are out on bail.