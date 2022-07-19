Deepto TV MD Kazi Zahedul gets bail in defamation suit hours after jail custody order
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jul 2022 02:15 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jul 2022 02:15 AM BdST
Kazi Zahedul Hasan, managing director of Deepto TV, has secured bail hours after a tribunal ordered him into jail on charges of defamation brought under the Digital Security Act allegedly for airing “baseless” news.
Besides Zahedul, Kazi Zahin Hasan, Kazi Rabet Hasan and Kazi Urfi Ahmed pleaded for bail at Chattogram Divisional Cyber Tribunal upon their surrender on Monday after their six-week bail from the High Court expired.
Judge Md Zahirul Kabir ordered authorities to send all of them to jail. But Zahedul fell ill at the court premises and filed a special petition for bail, which the judge granted, said defence lawyer AHM Zia Uddin.
The tribunal will resume hearing the bail petitions of the three other accused on Tuesday, said Public Prosecutor Mejbah Uddin Chowdhury.
Zahin and Rabet are directors of Kazi Farms Group while Urfa is its chief operating officer.
Zahedul is also managing director of Kazi Farms. Deepto TV is owned by Kazi Media, a sister concern of Kazi Farms.
The private TV station aired news in March 2016 alleging that former minister and Awami League leader Nurul Islam’s son Mujibur Rahman was trying to grab lands in the port city. It also alleged that his supporters attacked Kazi Farms workers.
Two officials of Sanwara Group, of which Mujibur is managing director, later sued nine people linked to Deepto TV on defamation charges in three cases. The other accused are out on bail.
- Family of slain reporter asks to meet Biden
- 'Just business': suspect confesses to killing Malta journalist
- Will test bullet that killed reporter: Israel
- Turkey blocks access to DW, VoA
- Will fight order to shut news site: Nobel-winner Ressa
- India arrests Muslim journo over Twitter post
- Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall are getting a divorce
- Russian troops 'executed' photographer in Ukraine
- Journalist found dead at home in Dhaka’s Hazaribagh; police suspect suicide
- Storm of protests over economic crisis forces Sri Lankan president, PM out
- Family of slain Palestinian-American reporter asks to meet with Biden
- Suspect confesses to killing Malta journalist, says hit was 'just business'
- Makkah greets Muslim pilgrims for first post-pandemic Hajj
- Israel says it will test bullet that killed reporter, Palestinians disagree
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut diesel-run power plants, two-hour load shedding every day
- SSC exams to start Sept 15, HSC exams in Nov: minister
- Recurring power outage is back in Bangladesh, this time with timetables
- As dollar gets dearer, concerns loom over Bangladesh's energy security
- Cargo plane carrying munitions to Bangladesh crashes in Greece
- Bangladesh Bank steps in as dollar surges to Tk 100 again
- Padma Bridge rakes in Tk 500m in tolls in a span of 20 days
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in Las Vegas
- Bangladesh reports 1,072 COVID cases, 7 deaths in a day
- High Court orders judicial probe into harassment of Narail college teacher