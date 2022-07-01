Turkey blocks access to Deutsche Welle, Voice of America for not getting licences
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jul 2022 03:35 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jul 2022 03:35 AM BdST
Turkey's RTUK media watchdog has blocked access to US-based Voice of America and German broadcaster Deutsche Welle for not applying for the licences it requests, a member of the watchdog said on Thursday.
In February, Deutsche Welle and Voice of
America (VOA) said they would not apply for licences in Turkey as requested by
RTUK under the country's media regulation law, which critics say aims to
increase censorship.
Ilhan Tasci, an RTUK board member from the main opposition CHP, said on Twitter that access to Deutsche Welle's Turkish-language service, DW Turkce, and VOA had been blocked by a court decision.
"Access to DW Turkce and Voice of America, which did not apply for licenses, has been blocked by the Ankara Criminal Court of Peace, upon the request of the RTUK board," Tasci said.
"Here is your freedom of press and advanced democracy!" he added.
The vast majority of Turkey's mainstream media outlets are seen as close to the government, with coverage favouring President Tayyip Erdogan and his allies. Turks have increasingly resorted to alternative outlets, some foreign-owned, and social media for news.
RTUK, whose policymaking board is dominated by Erdogan's AK party and its allies, frequently fines broadcasters that are critical of the government.
The debate on a draft bill on media laws that was dubbed "censorship bill" by critics was postponed until parliament reopens in autumn, an AKP deputy, Mahir Unal, said this week.
Turkey is also among the top jailers of journalists globally and has frequently been criticised by Western allies and rights groups over its human rights record. They have also accused the Erdogan government of using a failed military coup in 2016 as a pretext to muzzle dissent.
The government denies this and says the measures it takes are necessary due to the gravity of the threats Turkey faces.
- Will fight order to shut news site: Nobel-winner Ressa
- India arrests Muslim journo over Twitter post
- Rupert Murdoch, Jerry Hall are getting a divorce
- Russian troops 'executed' photographer in Ukraine
- Russia blocks The Telegraph website
- Russian journalist's Nobel Peace Prize fetches record $103.5m
- Press Council to levy fines for 'journalistic malpractice'
- Russian journalist sells Nobel Peace medal for Ukraine
- Nobel laureate Ressa vows to fight order to shut Philippine news site
- Delhi police arrest Muslim journalist over Twitter post
- Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall are getting a divorce
- Russian troops 'executed' photographer in Ukraine, press group says
- Russian regulator blocks website of British newspaper The Telegraph
- Russian journalist's Nobel Peace Prize fetches record $103.5m at auction to aid Ukraine children
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs Tk 92bn deal with Japan for metro rail linking Dhaka's east to west
- BTRC blocks Grameenphone from selling new connections for poor service
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim arrested in Saudi Arabia for begging
- Bangladesh to announce the date of Eid-ul-Azha on Thursday
- Padma Bridge's screws couldn't have been removed by hand: CID
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- In Chattogram Hill Tracts, a new group of armed insurgents is making waves. Who are they?
- Govt to start collecting tolls on Bangabandhu Expressway on Jul 1
- Man arrested after video of manipulating Padma Bridge bolts goes viral
- Over 2.2 million Saudi riyals seized at Dhaka airport