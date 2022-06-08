Rangamati journalist Fazle Elahi arrested under Digital Security Act
Chattogram Bureau and Khagrachhari Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jun 2022 01:13 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 01:13 AM BdST
Police have arrested Fazle Elahi, the editor of the local online portal Pahar24.com in Rangamati, in a case started under the controversial Digital Security Act.
He was detained from his home in the Tablachari area of the district on Tuesday and will be taken to court on Wednesday morning, police said.
Kabir Hossain, chief of Kotwali Police Station, said the Chattogram Cyber Tribunal had issued an arrest warrant for Fazle in the case filed in 2021.
Fazle also works as the Rangamati district correspondent of bdnews24.com, the Kaler Kantho and NTV.
Journalists and activists came to the police station premises on hearing the news of his arrest. Leaders of Rangamati Journalists Association demanded his release.
The Rangamati unit of the Bangladesh Students' Union demanded the withdrawal of the case and his unconditional release.
