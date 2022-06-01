Child journalists’ website Hello begins a new journey with redesign
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jun 2022 02:19 AM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 02:19 AM BdST
Hello, bdnews24.com’s platform for child journalists for more than nine years, has donned a fresh look with the launch of its new website.
bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi said the launch is part of a plan to redesign the whole bdnews24.com website for the fourth time.
“We are starting with Hello. We take bold steps with Hello, [keep faith] that Hello can do it… [the child journalists] are pioneers here," he implored.
In March 2013, bdnews24.com launched the first child journalist news portal Hello in partnership with UNICEF.
A group of skilled editors support and take care of the children and adolescent journalists who gather and publish news for Hello.
Thousands of children have been trained through numerous workshops organised by Hello around the country.
“A new website is like a new dress, like that of Eid day. It feels great to wear a new dress on Eid day, and the joy of this new website will last many days,” Khalidi said.
Hello offers the opportunity to work to those up to 18-year-old. Khalidi is thinking about creating opportunities for the Hello journalists who have aged out of eligibility to work anymore here.
“[Opportunities will be given only to] fine journalists with a keen interest to work, not to anyone who crosses 18 years of age. I feel that is wrong and illogical. We can start a dedicated section for them or another website.”
Looking back at Hello’s journey, he said, “It feels like it only started just a few days ago. We’ve trained thousands of child journalists in these nine years. They are no longer children. They’ve joined different professions, some are students.”
Khalidi said the experience of working with Hello proved useful for these youths in their career.
“Many of you might be excited about Hello’s new website. It will only grow. New features have certainly been added to the website.”
Redwanur Rahman, once a Hello journalist who has recently graduated, said: “I began working at Hello when it started out. I used to visit [bdnews24.com] regularly. It is a fine place to acquire knowledge on journalism at a young age.”
“Experience at Hello will be useful in all areas, both academic and non-academic.”
“Hello has matured a lot. It will develop further,” said Rupkatha Rahman, a former Hello journalist, who is now studying at a university in New York.
Syeda Sadia Akter Liza, a child journalist currently working with Hello, said: “Along with journalism, this place teaches us to write proper Bangla and other co-curricular activities. It gives us an opportunity to present ourselves well.”
