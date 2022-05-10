Key suspects at large after attack on Jashore journalist
Jhenaidah Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 May 2022 02:24 AM BdST Updated: 10 May 2022 02:24 AM BdST
Police have arrested an unnamed suspect in an attack on Shikdar Khalid, a journalist from Jashore, but the main suspects have remained out of reach.
The incident occurred on the night of May 6 at Birampur Kalitala, but it came to light later.
Khalid, district correspondent of bdnews24.com, Ekushey Television and Desh Rupantor, is being treated at Jashore General Hospital. He is also the news editor of Daily Loksamaj.
A case has been started against Liton alias Hans Liton, his wife Jahanara and associate Touhid, all identified with a single name, over the incident, said Jashore Kotwali Police OC Tajul Islam.
Police did not release details of the detainee, but said they were looking for Liton.
“Liton called me up on Friday night and told me to visit his house for some urgent discussions. I went there and was suddenly attacked by tiles repairman Touhid at one point while speaking on the roof of the house,” Khalid said.
He said Touhid, from the town’s Barandi Mollapara area, hit him ferociously with a metal rod while Liton stabbed him with a sharp weapon.
As Khalid fell down injured, Jahanara snatched away Tk 50,000, a smartphone and a gold chain from him, Khalid said.
The attackers were planning to carry him to a different location, but people rushed after hearing his cries for help, forcing the attackers to flee, he said.
Citing doctors, Jashore Press Club Secretary SM Touhidur Rahman said Khalid suffered severe blows to the head, a broken leg and wounds across his torso.
Jashore Press Club in a statement said criminals and drug dealers attacked Khalid in a planned way to murder him.
Zahid Hasan Tukun, president of the press club, and Touhidul condemned the incident and demanded swift arrest and exemplary punishment for those responsible. They threatened protests if their demands were not met.
The Jashore Union of Journalists and Daily Loksamaj also denounced the attack.
