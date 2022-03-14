Russian ambassador decries ‘bias’ in Bangladesh media on Ukraine war

The ambassador said that Bangladeshi media outlets were echoing ‘anti-Russian propaganda’ from Western media that is motivated by ‘bias, prejudice and even hatred towards Russia’ in an open letter sent to a number of print and electronic media and radio and TV broadcasters on Sunday.

The coverage of the war has led to an ‘anti-Russia campaign’ and ‘blatant Russo-phobic hysteria from Western mainstream media’, he said.

Mantytskiy then outlined Russia’s rationale for the invasion of Ukraine, focusing on the expansion of NATO and an alleged network of biological laboratories and research centres working on ‘dangerous’ experiments.

He also gave assurances that Russia would weather its current economic difficulties and continue to enhance its cooperation with Bangladesh.

The ambassador warned that the current stance of Bangladeshi media outlets on the Russia-Ukraine conflict was part of an ongoing effort to distance Russia and Bangladesh.

“I would like to say that I consider the biased approach of certain Bangladeshi media towards the situation in Ukraine and Russia’s actions there as a result of deliberate efforts by those forces that have always sought to undermine mutually beneficial cooperation between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, which started 50 years ago,” he said.

“Back then, in 1971, it took eight months for Bangladeshis to overthrow, with the active support from India and the USSR, the dominance of non-Bengali masters, to stop harassment, discrimination and violence against Bengali people, so that they could finally enjoy the right to speak their native language.”

The ambassador concluded by drawing comparisons between Russia’s intervention in the Liberation War and its current actions, which he said are an attempt to aid the Russian-speaking people of Donbas in East Ukraine.