US newsrooms wrestle with how best to reflect the communities they cover
>> Dawn Chmielewski, Reuters
Published: 03 Dec 2021 08:37 AM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 08:37 AM BdST
US news organisations that grappled with issues of race and bias in their coverage after the killing of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 have had to confront them again amid extensive coverage of Gabby Petito’s disappearance this year.
Critics have noted that the young white woman received far more media attention than missing women of colour.
The 19th* co-founder Amanda Zamora and BuzzFeed Editor in Chief Mark Schoofs talked about these and other ways news organisations fall short on Thursday at the Reuters Next conference.
Zamora's news organisation is devoted to reporting on gender, politics and policy. She said it was formed in response to sexist media coverage of Hillary Clinton’s presidential bid in 2016. Legacy news organisations seeking to serve their communities need to go beyond hiring a diverse workforce, she said.
Newsrooms must “value their lived experiences, empower them to bring their identity to the table in conversations, as colleagues … to allow there to be tension?” Zamora said. “If you’re building a diverse and intersectional newsroom, there’s going to be these inherent tensions that are opportunities for growth.”
BuzzFeed’s Schoofs, whose newsroom pioneered a beat about the LGBTQ community, said his organization actively solicits community input with callouts on social media and invitations to readers to submit tips or additional information.
“It can be really inventive ways that you reach out to make sure that you’re including different voices, so that you’re actually asking people with different experiences to come and reach out to you,” said Schoofs.
“We’re specifically looking for people in particular communities that may not have interacted much with the press before, certainly not a national organisation like BuzzFeed News or the 19th or Reuters, to see if we can bring them into our journalism.”
Asked about addressing blind spots in reporting, Zamora cited her work on a recent Aspen Institute report about information disorder, the increasing spread of false information including misinformation and disinformation.
“Sometimes we fixate so much on a surface level of political division and fighting that we miss what the underlying root cause of so much of that is – and a lot of it does come down to trauma between and among communities,” said Zamora.
Schoofs urged journalists to challenge their assumptions and the things they take for granted. He cited the Belarus-Poland border crisis, which he described as “a manufactured crisis, very much focused on who is in and who is out based on their national identity, based on borders.”
- US newsrooms wrestle with how to reflect the communities they cover
- Samakal’s acting editor Mustafiz Shafi steps down
- Inside the ‘misinformation’ wars
- 2 Canadian journalists arrested at indigenous protest are freed on bail
- UN expert raises concerns over media freedom in Hungary
- Andrew Marr leaves BBC
- US, China agree to ease restrictions on journalists
- Al Jazeera's Sudan bureau chief arrested after protests
- US newsrooms wrestle with how best to reflect the communities they cover
- Samakal’s acting editor Mustafiz Shafi steps down; Muzzammil Husain Monju takes over
- Inside the ‘misinformation’ wars
- 2 Canadian journalists arrested at indigenous protest are freed on bail
- UN expert raises concerns over media freedom in Hungary ahead of 2022 vote
- ‘Keen to get my own voice back’: Andrew Marr to leave BBC after 21 years
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- India says it detects two cases of Omicron variant
- Bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines jet turns out to be false alarm
- Fire destroys 3 resorts, restaurant in Rangamati’s Sajek
- A minister’s cheque bounced because it was written in Bangla. He was infuriated
- 13 to die for 2011 murders of 6 students in Aminbazar
- A bomb threat on a Malaysia Airlines turned out to be false. But the authorities stuck to their task
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Bangladesh logs 261 new COVID cases, another 3 die