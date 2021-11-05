Naem Nizam is no longer CEO of News 24, Radio Capital
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Nov 2021 05:39 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 06:15 PM BdST
Naem Nizam has been relieved of his duties as the chief executive officer of News 24 and Radio Capital by East West Media, a unit of Bashundhara Group.
However, he will remain in his role as the editor of the daily Bangladesh Pratidin. He has also been appointed as a director of East West Media, according to a notice issued by the company on Nov 2.
“The management has decided to issue this order in the greater interest of the Bashundhara Group as well as the East West Media Group Limited.”
Naem could not be reached for comment on the matter.
But Bashundhara Group's Media Adviser Mohammad Abu Tayeb said. “This is a regular process, there's nothing special to it. He was not a director of East West Media Group Limited but now he is. At the same time, he will continue his role as the editor of Bangladesh Pratidin.”
Naem Nizam became the editor of Bangladesh Pratidin in 2010, two years after the newspaper came into circulation. He was later placed at the helm of News 24 and Radio Capital.
In September 2019, he became the general secretary of The Editors’ Council, a group of newspaper editors. But he resigned from the group in August after accusing its president, Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam, of "arbitrariness".
- Ekattor TV’s Shakil accused of rape
- Prothom Alo’s Rozina wins Free Press Award
- ‘No full stops in the newsroom’
- Facebook signs agreement with French publishers
- Germany's Axel Springer fires Bild editor
- Journalists awarded the Nobel Prize for courage
- Recognising the growing repression of media by govts
- Two journalists win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide
- Prothom Alo’s Rozina Islam wins Free Press Award
- Russia accuses ex-reporter of being paid $248 for treason: lawyer
- ‘No full stops in the newsroom’: bdnews24.com celebrates 15 years of unwavering journey
- Facebook signs copyright agreement with some French publishers
- Germany's Axel Springer fires top Bild editor after media report
Most Read
- Transport owners, workers stand firm on indefinite strike; BRTA meeting Sunday
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500 as base year changes
- Cost of living crisis, transport chaos loom as steep fuel price rises take hold in Bangladesh
- Hasina meets ‘vibrant’ British-Bangladeshi youngsters in London
- Hasina urges British entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
- UK approves first pill endorsed for treating COVID
- A businessman, charged with fraud, vanished into thin air. He was later found hiding in a shrine