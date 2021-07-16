Home > Media

'I shoot for the common man': slain journalist Danish Siddiqui's work

Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters journalist, covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade:
  • Ahmad Shah, 28, an Afghan policeman, sits in an police armoured vehicle after being rescued by Afghan Special Forces, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021.

  • People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India

  • Pranav Mishra, 19, reacts next to the body of his mother Mamta Mishra, 45, who died from the coronavirus disease, before her cremation in New Delhi.

  • People bury the bodies of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone.

  • A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside his car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021.

  • Farmers at the site of a protest against the farm laws.

  • An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020.

  • An exhausted Rohingya refugee touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh. This image won Danish the Pulitzer Prize in 2018.

  • Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organizations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 14, 2017.

  • People supporting the citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in

  • Soldiers march during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, in 2018.

  • Rubina Ali, who acted as young Latika in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum. A fire gutted the slum, a large shanty town which was home to thousands of residents next to the Bandra railway station, northwest Mumbai.

  • Cinema goers watch the Bollywood movie

  • Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui takes pictures from a fishing boat of the damaged cargo ship MSC Chitra in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast.

  • Danish Siddiqui, the Reuters journalist killed in crossfire on Friday covering the war in Afghanistan, was a largely self-taught photographer who scaled the heights of his profession while documenting wars, riots and human suffering. A native of New Delhi, Siddiqui, 38, is survived by his wife Rike and two young children. He was part of a team that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018 for documenting Myanmar's Rohingya refugee crisis, a series described by the judging committee as

