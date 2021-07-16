'I shoot for the common man': slain journalist Danish Siddiqui's work
Published: 16 Jul 2021 10:23 PM BdST
Updated: 16 Jul 2021 10:25 PM BdST
Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters journalist, covered war zones and crises from Iraq to Hong Kong to Nepal. He was killed on Friday covering Afghan-Taliban clashes near the Pakistan border. Here is some of the Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer's best work from the past decade:
Ahmad Shah, 28, an Afghan policeman, sits in an police armoured vehicle after being rescued by Afghan Special Forces, in Kandahar province, Afghanistan, July 13, 2021.
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India
Pranav Mishra, 19, reacts next to the body of his mother Mamta Mishra, 45, who died from the coronavirus disease, before her cremation in New Delhi.
People bury the bodies of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a graveyard in New Delhi, India, April 16, 2021. Picture taken with a drone.
A woman with a breathing problem receives oxygen support for free inside his car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple), amidst the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ghaziabad, India, April 24, 2021.
Farmers at the site of a protest against the farm laws.
An unidentified man brandishes a gun during a protest against a new citizenship law outside the Jamia Millia Islamia university in New Delhi, India, January 30, 2020.
An exhausted Rohingya refugee touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bengal in Shah Porir Dwip, Bangladesh.
This image won Danish the Pulitzer Prize in 2018.
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands to receive aid distributed by local organizations at Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 14, 2017.
People supporting the citizenship law beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law in
Soldiers march during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, in 2018.
Rubina Ali, who acted as young Latika in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, sits with her family amid the ruins of the Gharib Nagar slum. A fire gutted the slum, a large shanty town which was home to thousands of residents next to the Bandra railway station, northwest Mumbai.
Cinema goers watch the Bollywood movie "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" (The Big Hearted Will Take the Bride) at the Maratha Mandir theatre in Mumbai. The movie has set a record by completing 770 weeks of continuous screening at the cinema.
Reuters photographer Danish Siddiqui takes pictures from a fishing boat of the damaged cargo ship MSC Chitra in the Arabian Sea off the Mumbai coast.
Danish Siddiqui, the Reuters journalist killed in crossfire on Friday covering the war in Afghanistan, was a largely self-taught photographer who scaled the heights of his profession while documenting wars, riots and human suffering. A native of New Delhi, Siddiqui, 38, is survived by his wife Rike and two young children. He was part of a team that was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography in 2018 for documenting Myanmar's Rohingya refugee crisis, a series described by the judging committee as "shocking photographs that exposed the world to the violence Rohingya refugees faced in fleeing Myanmar."