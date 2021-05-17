Prothom Alo reporter Rozina Islam confined for five hours, then turned over to police

Officials handed Rozina Islam, a senior correspondent of the daily Prothom Alo, to Shahbagh police on Monday evening after confining her for more than five hours in the room of Md Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, an aide to Health Services Secretary Lokman Hossain Miah.

An editor of the Prothom Alo said they suspect Rozina was framed for reporting on graft in the health sector amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rozina was waiting in Saiful’s room to talk to him when the police were called in and she was confined around 3 pm, she told bdnews24.com around 4:30 pm.

She said she was frisked and a policeman named “Mizan” harassed her. “I did not take any sort of document from the office.”

Around half a dozen policewomen were present in the room while some police officers were waiting outside.

Secretary Lokman declined to speak after reporters tried to talk to him.

They demanded her transfer to a hospital after she fell sick around 6:30 pm, but the authorities kept her confined to the room.

Several police vehicles entered the Secretariat around 8:15 pm. Rozina was moved into a white vehicle and driven to the police station. The policemen there did not say why they detained her.

The journalists then tried to talk to the secretary again, but he refused to comment on Rozina’s detention.

Md Maidul Islam Prodhan, a spokesman for the health ministry, told reporters later that Rozina took photos of “important” documents.

“She was also taking away some documents. An additional secretary and a policeman challenged her at the time. Later the policewomen were called in. She was then taken to the police station.”

