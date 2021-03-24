Plea for defamation suit against bdnews24.com filed in Khulna

Abdullah Al Mamun, who identified himself as a 'follower and well-wisher' of Iqbal, filed a plea with the Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court for a Tk 20 billion suit on Mar 10.

The petition seeks to bring charges against four top editors of bdnews24.com, including Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi.

Judge Shahidul Islam later directed the Police Bureau of Investigation to look into the allegations and report back to the court. The next date for a hearing has been set for Jul 6.

Earlier on Mar 14, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court of Barishal dismissed a similar case against bdnews24.com, based on the same allegations.

bdnews24.com had published news on court proceedings and orders in cases filed against Iqbal, a freedom fighter and chairman of Premier Group, and members of his family in the past one and a half decades as had other mainstream media.

Bangladesh's first internet newspaper also covered the news of acquittal of Iqbal and his family members of the charges.

In recent months, however, bdnews24.com has been facing intense pressure to remove the reports in various ways.

As it refused to bow down to the unfounded pressure, a person named Kazi Nasir Uddin Babul, identifying himself as a friend of Iqbal, sent a legal notice to the four editors of bdnews24.com from Barishal towards the end of January, claiming that the reports were “false and baseless”.

Babul threatened bdnews24.com with defamation suit and case under the Digital Security Act if the reports were not “deleted”.

bdnews24.com published a report after receiving the notice. In keeping with the ethics and standards of good journalism, its correspondent spoke to the lawyer who sent the notice as well as Iqbal. It also responded to the legal notice through a lawyer.

After the publication of the report, bdnews24.com received more than three dozen legal notices from different districts, including the one from Abdullah Al Mamun in Khulna.

The language, statements and demands in the notices, sent under different names, are identical.

According to the notice sent from Barishal, by not deleting the old reports and publishing new ones on the matter, bdnews24.com sought to 'defame' Iqbal.

It says that the reports were published by different media, but alleged the publication of the “false” information aimed to “defame” Iqbal and his family. Babul threatened bdnews24.com with defamation suit and case under the Digital Security Act if the reports were not “deleted”.

bdnews24.com responded to the legal notices and in the meantime, the plea for a defamation suit was filed in the Barishal court.

In the petition, Babul said Iqbal and his family members were acquitted of the charges, but the reports on the court proceedings in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2015 and 2017 are “demeaning” to the former MP and his family as those remained on the internet.

The plea, however, was quashed by the court on Mar 14. But Iqbal's 'follower' Abdullah Al Mamun had filed another defamation plea with a Khulna court four days before that.

Identifying himself as an 'established fish trader in Khulna city', Mamun said in his plea, "The publication and dissemination of the report titled 'Friend' threatens to sue bdnews24.com over decade-old court verdict report about HBM Iqbal' along with background reports titled ‘AL leaders relieved from 2001 murder case’ from Aug 28, 2010 and ‘Ex-MP Iqbal's wife, three children appeal against conviction in ACC case’ from Mar 9, 2017, were recirculated with the heinous intention of defaming one of Bangladesh's leading businessmen heroic freedom fighter Dr HBM Iqbal and his family."

Since the report was based on the receipt of the notice, naturally the other two reports were used to provide context. Nevertheless, there is no explanation in his statement as to why Khulna businessman Mamun believes it was 'ill-intentioned'.

Referring to Kazi Nasir Uddin Babul's lawyer Advocate Autiqur Rahman Jewel, Mamun added, "In that news, the accused did not respond to the notice of Advocate Atiqur Rahman Jewel and instead, hid the real facts with the purpose of defaming [Iqbal], and has spread false and baseless news which is extremely defamatory for freedom fighter HBM Iqbal and his family.”

The reply given by bdnews24.com to the notice sent by Advocate Jewel on behalf of Babul was admitted in the petition filed by the latter. The matter was also mentioned in a report published by bdnews24.com on Feb 25 about the plea.

bdnews24.com reached out Mamun's lawyer AM Ahmmad Ullah to ask which part of the report was 'false or baseless' and the why the news publisher was being accused of 'intentional defamation' when all media outlets carried reports on the court proceedings and orders against Iqbal.

But he declined to comment.

‘UNETHICAL PRESSURE’

Editor-in-Chief Khalidi on Feb 17 spoke extensively at a press conference on Feb 17 on “bizarre” attempts to muffle journalism by influential people.

Khalidi said bdnews24.com can correct factual errors, if any, but it will not remove reports bowing down to “undue” pressure.

“The reports are not based on bdnews24.com’s own investigation, but they objectively reflect the court proceedings and orders. It naturally begs the question: what logical reason is there for the news publisher to remove these reports?" he said.

The organisations of journalists across Bangladesh have protested against the demand to remove the old reports, calling it “unethical pressure”. They have demanded punitive action against those creating such pressure on bdnews24.com.