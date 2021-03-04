Pressure on bdnews24.com threatens democracy: DRU

President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan of the top organisation of reporters in Bangladesh in a statement on Thursday also demanded action against those pressuring bdnews24.com.

bdnews24.com had published reports on court proceedings and orders in cases filed against former MP HBM Iqbal, a freedom fighter and chairman of Premier Group, and members of his family in the past one and a half decades as had other mainstream media outlets.

bdnews24.com, Bangladesh's first internet newspaper, also covered the news of acquittal of Iqbal and his family members of the charges.

But after dozens of legal notices from a number of districts to have the reports removed, a person identifying himself as a friend of Iqbal filed a plea in a Barishal court to start a Tk 2 billion defamation suit against bdnews24.com.

A court is set pass an order on the plea on Mar 10. The legal notices also threatened cases against bdnews24.com under the Digital Security Act.

Noting that 20 members of the DRU work at bdnews24.com, the association of reporters said the pressure on the internet news publisher will not only call into question the government’s sincerity in establishing free media, but it will also hamper the efforts to consolidate democracy.