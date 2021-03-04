Pressure on bdnews24.com threatens democracy: DRU
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 04 Mar 2021 08:55 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2021 09:18 PM BdST
Dhaka Reporters Unity or DRU has expressed concern over pressure on bdnews24.com to remove old reports, saying such activities will hamper the efforts to consolidate democracy.
President Mursalin Nomani and General Secretary Moshiur Rahman Khan of the top organisation of reporters in Bangladesh in a statement on Thursday also demanded action against those pressuring bdnews24.com.
bdnews24.com, Bangladesh's first internet newspaper, also covered the news of acquittal of Iqbal and his family members of the charges.
But after dozens of legal notices from a number of districts to have the reports removed, a person identifying himself as a friend of Iqbal filed a plea in a Barishal court to start a Tk 2 billion defamation suit against bdnews24.com.
A court is set pass an order on the plea on Mar 10. The legal notices also threatened cases against bdnews24.com under the Digital Security Act.
Noting that 20 members of the DRU work at bdnews24.com, the association of reporters said the pressure on the internet news publisher will not only call into question the government’s sincerity in establishing free media, but it will also hamper the efforts to consolidate democracy.
- bdnews24.com sued for worker unrest report
- IS claims responsibility for attack on Afghan media workers
- Concerns over Digital Security Act ‘came true’
- Belarus jails journalist for revealing 'secrets' in protester's death
- 3 media workers shot dead in Afghanistan
- RAC alleges ‘interference in freedom of press’
- Foreign journalists in China see 'decline in media freedom'
- Identify Mujakker’s killers: father
- Wigmaker sues bdnews24.com for reporting worker unrest
- IS claims responsibility for attack on media workers in eastern Afghanistan
- Journalists say concerns over Digital Security Act have ‘come true’
- Belarus jails journalist for revealing 'medical secrets' in protester's death
- Three media workers shot dead in eastern Afghanistan
- Harassment for reports is interference in press freedom: Reporters Against Corruption
Most Read
- Beximco plans to sell Tk 30bn worth of sukuk
- HT Imam, political adviser to prime minister, dies aged 82
- PM’s political adviser HT Imam hospitalised in Dhaka
- Wigmaker sues bdnews24.com for reporting worker unrest
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- India FM Jaishankar arrives in Dhaka to finalise itinerary of Modi’s visit
- PM Hasina takes her first dose of COVID vaccine
- Brazil’s COVID crisis is a warning to the whole world, scientists say
- Dhaka city corporations redraw battle plan as mosquito sting thrives
- Hasina expresses condolences over adviser HT Imam's death