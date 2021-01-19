Five sentenced to life in prison on explosives charges in killing of Khulna journalist Balu
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2021 12:23 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 12:23 AM BdST
A Khulna court has sentenced five people to life in prison in a case under the Explosives Act over the murder of Ekushey Padak-winning journalist Humayun Kabir Balu of Khulna in a bomb attack.
Judge Saifuzzaman Hero of a Khulna tribunal that hears cases over crimes related to disruption of public security delivered the verdict on Monday.
He also fined the convicts Tk 10,000 each, Public Prosecutor Arif Mahmud Liton said.
Humayun was the editor of a local newspaper the Daily Janmabhumi and the president of Khulna Press Club.
He was killed in a bomb attack at the entrance of the newspaper’s office in Shantidham intersection of Khulna city on Jun 27, 2004.
The convicts are ‘Zahid’, ‘Nazu’ alias ‘Ripon’, ‘Rimon’, ‘Swadhin’ and ‘Masum’ alias ‘Jahangir’ - all members of the banned extremist group Purbo Bangla Communist Party (ML-Janajuddho).
Jahangir is on the run while the four others were present at the courtroom during the delivery of the verdict.
“We are not satisfied with the verdict. We expected that maximum punishment will be secured,”
SM Zahid Hossain, brother of Humayun and president of the Khulna Press Club, demanded re-investigation saying they were not happy with the verdict as they expected death penalty.
The investigators could not find the name of the mastermind and financier of the attack.
The police had opened two cases over the killing of Humayun – one under the Explosives Act and another on murder charges.
The court acquitted all seven accused in the murder case on Feb 13, 2008.
- Fox settled a lawsuit over its lies, insisting on one condition
- Journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan dies
- HBO Max orders ‘Sex and the City’ revival
- HC orders Ekattor TV to explain Halder interview
- How Neil Sheehan got the Pentagon Papers
- Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
- Google suspends Parler app
- Reuters editor-in-chief is stepping down
- Fox settled a lawsuit over its lies. But it insisted on one unusual condition
- Journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan dies at 54
- HBO Max orders a ‘Sex and the City’ revival
- High Court orders Ekattor TV to explain airing PK Halder’s interview
- Now it can be told: how Neil Sheehan got the Pentagon Papers
- Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning
Most Read
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Man, wife die in Dhaka road crash
- Bangladesh creates Tk 10bn fund to technologically advance export-focused industries
- Bangladesh will get separate COVID vaccine doses as ‘gift’ from India: minister
- Biden plans 'roughly a dozen' day one executive actions
- Bangladesh reports 697 new virus cases, 16 deaths
- Samsung chief will return to prison for bribery
- 'It was a non-event': US capitals see few protesters after bracing for violence
- Vaccine nationalism puts world on brink of 'catastrophic moral failure': WHO chief