Veteran talk show host Larry King hospitalised with COVID-19
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2021 10:31 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2021 10:31 AM BdST
Legendary talk show host and former CNN interviewer Larry King has been hospitalised with COVID-19.
King, 87, has been undergoing treatment at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for more than a week, CNN reports, citing a source close to the family.
Due to protocols at the hospital, King's three sons have been unable to visit him.
King, who has Type 2 diabetes, has confronted a series of medical issues over the years, including several heart attacks and quintuple bypass surgery in 1987. In 2017, King revealed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer and successfully underwent surgery to treat it. He also underwent a procedure in 2019 to address angina.
His own medical issues inspired him to start the Larry King Cardiac Foundation, a non-profit aimed at helping those without health insurance afford medical care.
King hosted CNN's "Larry King Live" for 25 years, interviewing presidential candidates, celebrities, athletes, movie stars and everyday people. He retired in 2010 after taping more than 6,000 episodes of the show.
In 2012, he became the host of "Larry King Now," a thrice-weekly show on Ora TV, an on-demand digital network he co-founded with Mexican telecommunications mogul Carlos Slim, according to Forbes.
Last year, two of King's adult children died within weeks of each other. His son, 65-year-old Andy King, passed away of a heart attack in late July, followed by King's 52-year-old daughter Chaia King, who died in August shortly after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
