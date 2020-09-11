Prof Morshed, two editors charged with sedition in Dhaka court

Aminul Islam Bulbul, the president of the central committee of the Muktijuddha Mancha, filed a written complaint against them at the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ziaur Rahman on Thursday.

The court has ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI to submit a report by Oct 20, after taking the plaintiff's statement into account.

"Sedition cases require the approval of the home ministry. The PBI will submit a report if they find any substance in the claims after investigating the allegations and quizzing the plaintiff,” the court's clerk Rakib Chowdhury told bdnews24.com.

Earlier, the Dhaka University authorities decided to relieve Morshed of all academic and administrative duties of the university.

According to the petition, Morshed had written an article for Daily Jai Jai Din titled 'Smritimoy Zia' on May 30, 2016 and another 'Smritimoy Zia' for the Daily Naya Diganta on Mar 26, 2016.

In those write-ups, he allegedly spread disinformation about Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina through false, fabricated and derogatory statements, which were published without any scrutiny from the two editors.