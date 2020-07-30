ACC prosecutes bdnews24.com Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi on charges of ‘illegal wealth’

Gulshan Anwar, a deputy director at the national antigraft agency, initiated a case against Khalidi on Thursday.

The case filed under Section 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act of 2004 claims Khalidi possesses Tk 420 million in accounts of four banks, but the ACC “could not find a legal source” of the money.

The agency also alleges that he gained wealth “through fraud in an illegal way by creating fake documents”.

The ACC opened an initial investigation into a Tk 500 million investment by fund manager LR Global in bdnews24.com in 2019. The case now says the money was earned “illegally”.

Khalidi has asserted from the beginning of the investigation into his wealth that the allegations are “totally baseless”.

He says he always tries to follow the rules and he has no “illegal wealth”.

In an immediate reaction to the latest development, Khalidi said: “I can only hope that the judicial process will be allowed to function properly. I have no doubt at all we will come out squeaky clean.”

Imrul Kayes, a senior special judge of Dhaka, fixed Aug 23 for the submission of the investigation report, according to ACC Court Inspector Md Zulfikar.

What led to this?

bdnews24.com announced the investment by LR Global in a report on Oct 23 saying it will spend the money on expansion of news automation and creativity.

The disclosure first prompted a decision from the Securities and Exchange Commission to “halt” the deal. For its part, the ACC soon afterwards weighed in with a letter summoning him to its headquarters.

Khalidi appeared in the ACC headquarters on Nov 26 to give his statement. The authorities then froze certain accounts of Khalidi and bdnews24.com.

After the ACC informed him about examining his wealth on Nov 5, Khalidi said: “We did stories that hurt a very powerful lobby, and are paying the price for what I believe is good, exemplary journalism done by my colleagues.”

The ACC case states that Khalidi sold 20,000 of his shares in bdnews24.com for Tk 250 million and raised another Tk 250 million from issuing another 20,000 shares to LR Global CEO Reaz Islam.

The commission alleges that the actual value of the 40,000 shares is Tk 4 million, but each was sold at Tk 12,500, with Tk 12,400 as premium.

An asset valuation by BRAC EPL has valued bdnews24.com at Tk 3.71 billion, according to Khalidi.

The case alleges the asset valuation report was “fake” and out of the Tk 500 million investment, Tk 420 million was deposited into accounts with HSBC, Eastern Bank, Southeast Bank, and Mutual Trust Bank.

“Toufique Imrose Khalidi obtained the movable asset in an illegal way, which is inconsistent with his known income.”

In an article published on The Opinion Pages of bdnews24.com on Jan 25, Khalidi detailed the circumstances under which bdnews24.com entered the deal, where the money was, why he himself sold some of his shares and what happened after the deal.

In the article, ‘All for journalism!’, he wrote: “The small — yes, small given the requirement of Bangladesh’s largest news publisher for its stability, growth, expansion, upgrades and above all liabilities accumulated over the years due to hostile treatment by a section of the advertisement industry operatives who wouldn’t budge unless you responded to their PR requests as well as others I would rather not specify at this stage — investment meant a lot to us. That would explain why a share valued at Tk 37,100 was dispensed for only Tk 12,500. We needed to clear unpaid salaries of colleagues, for many of whom the company was several months behind regular payment schedule.”

Negotiations with LR Global began in full swing on Sept 12, with an updated Brac-EPL IM valuing bdnews24.com at Tk 3.71 billion. In the article, Khalidi narrated chronologically detailed events that led to the deal and the ACC inquiry.

Earlier, on Apr 3, 2017, an NDA with Brac-EPL was signed, which began work on IM. After months of work between the bdnews24.com board or management and the Brac-EPL team, an information memorandum was produced that valued bdnews24.com at $46 million (Jan-Feb 2018).