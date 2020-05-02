NBCUniversal weighs significant layoffs at media, entertainment units: WSJ

Discussions began this week regarding cost-cutting measures, including layoffs, according to the report on.wsj.com

Along with its industry peers, NBCUniversal is taking a significant financial hit from the coronavirus outbreak which has shuttered movie theatres and theme parks. The company has temporarily closed its theme parks and suspended its sports productions and most of its film and TV production.

Although all divisions are being looked at, some areas likely to be under a microscope at NBCUniversal are the theme-parks division and Universal Pictures, the WSJ reported.