Home > Media

Sampadak Parishad concerned by digital security case against editors

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 21 Apr 2020 06:06 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2020 06:14 PM BdST

The Sampadak Parishad (Editors’ Council) has expressed deep and serious concern over the cases started against bdnews24.com’s Editor-in-Chief Toufique Imrose Khalidi and Jago News acting Editor Mohiuddin Sarker for reporting on the misappropriation of OMS rice in Thakurgaon.
Related Stories

In a statement issued by its President Mahfuz Anam and Secretary General Naem Nizam on Tuesday, Parishad demanded the immediate withdrawal of the cases filed under the ‘draconian’ Digital Security Act (DSA) against the two editors.

“We are further concerned by the fact that cases have been filed under the draconian DSA without issuing any rejoinder or lodging any compliant with the Press Council whose job it is to deliberate on such matters,”

Anam and Nizam urged all concerned to desist from such practice of attempting to stifle the media during the country’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

“At a time when the media along with the government are working round the clock against severe odds to fight the coronavirus pandemic such efforts to harass and intimidate the media are highly regrettable.”

bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.

bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.

bdnews24.com on Apr 9 reported that the authorities seized 562 sacks of rice allegedly embezzled from the government’s Tk 10 OMS programme for the poor in Thakurgaon’s Baliadangi.

A local leader of the ruling Awami League’s affiliate Swechchhasebak League later started the case against Khalidi, Mohiuddin and two others.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Case against editors ‘huge blow’ to press freedom

Don’t muzzle media during pandemic: CJA

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and King Salman of Saudi Arabia (L) are pictured during a photo session at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Istanbul Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, April 14, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Turkey shuts Saudi, UAE news websites

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, April 14, 2020. Trump has figured out the answer to one of the less important questions of 2020: How do you run a presidential campaign amid a pandemic? (Doug Mills/The New York Times)

How US crackdown on Chinese media backfired

Four Deepto TV journalists infected

The coronavirus pandemic has driven interest in uplifting headlines way, way up. (Shaw Nielsen/The New York Times)

The news is making people anxious

Advertisers shun media coverage of COVID-19

Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.