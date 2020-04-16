Home > Media

Deepto TV suspends news broadcast after four journalists contract coronavirus  

  Staff Correspondent,  Reuters

Published: 16 Apr 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 11:34 PM BdST

As many as four journalists of Deepto TV have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the private station to suspend news broadcast for two weeks.

The four include a reporter and three producers, CEO Fuad Chowdhury told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

He said they would stop broadcasting news on Friday but other programmes such as updates of the coronavirus crisis and those related to Ramadan would continue.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The coronavirus pandemic has driven interest in uplifting headlines way, way up. (Shaw Nielsen/The New York Times)

The news is making people anxious

Advertisers shun media coverage of COVID-19

Journalist Roushanuzzaman dies

Bangladesh’s The Independent stops printing

Samantha Bee, host of “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” in New York, Dec 18, 2015. The New York Times

Late-night TV is back in the US

Shah Sultan Ahmed

2 journalists assaulted ‘for revealing aid graft’

How coronavirus has hit the media

A Facebook logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken Jan 6, 2020. REUTERS

Facebook aims $100m at media hit by virus

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.