Deepto TV suspends news broadcast after four journalists contract coronavirus
Staff Correspondent, Reuters
Published: 16 Apr 2020 11:34 PM BdST Updated: 16 Apr 2020 11:34 PM BdST
As many as four journalists of Deepto TV have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the private station to suspend news broadcast for two weeks.
The four include a reporter and three producers, CEO Fuad Chowdhury told bdnews24.com on Thursday.
He said they would stop broadcasting news on Friday but other programmes such as updates of the coronavirus crisis and those related to Ramadan would continue.
