Family files GD over missing photojournalist Kajol

His family a general diary or GD with Chawk Bazar Polie Station over the matter, according to Kajol's son Monorom Palak.

They have not been able to reach Kajol since he left his Bakshibazar residence on Mar 10, Palak told bdnews24.com.

Kajol’s wife Julia Ferdousi filed the GD on Wednesday, said Chawkbazar Police Station chief Moudud Howladar. Police are investigating the issue, he said.

Kajol, who previously worked as a photojournalist at Dainik Samakal and Banik Barta, is the editor of a fortnightly magazine ‘Pakkhakal.’

He was also named in the case filed against the daily Manab Zamin Editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury over a report published on the people ‘involved’ in disgraced ruling party operative Shamima Noor Papia’s alleged escort services based in The Westin Dhaka.

On Mar 9, Magura-1 MP Saifuzzaman Shikhor started a case with the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station under the Digital Security Act against Matiur, Manab Zamin reporter Al Amin and 30 other Facebook users who commented on or shared the report.

Kajol is also one of the accused in the case.

Police have started the investigation but are yet to arrest anyone in connection with the case, Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police OC Jaane Alam Munshi told bdnews24.com.

Kajol’s mobile phone has been switched off since 3 pm on Mar 10 but police are trying to trace his last location, OC Moudud said. They have sent a message to all police stations across the country, he added.