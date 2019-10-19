Home > Media

Pakistan denies entry to director of a journalism watchdog

>>Salman Masood, The New York Times

Published: 19 Oct 2019 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 01:43 PM BdST

Pakistani authorities denied entry on Thursday to an official of the Committee to Protect Journalists and forced him to leave the country, the journalist watchdog group said in a statement.

Steven Butler, the Asia program director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, was traveling to Pakistan to attend a human rights conference when he was stopped upon entry in the eastern city of Lahore. While Butler had a valid Pakistani visa, immigration officials told him that the interior ministry had put him on a “stop list” before confiscating his passport. Butler was forced onto a flight to Doha, Qatar, where he was then placed on another plane to Washington, DC, CPJ said in a statement.

“Pakistani authorities’ move to block Steven Butler from entering the country is baffling and is a slap in the face to those concerned about press freedom in the country,” said Joel Simon, CPJ’s executive director. “Pakistani authorities should give a full explanation of their decision to bar Butler from entering and correct this error. If the government is interested in demonstrating its commitment to a free press, it should conduct a swift and transparent investigation into this case.”

There was no official comment from the Pakistani government on Friday.

Pakistan is considered a dangerous place for journalists. Intimidation, harassment and assaults are routinely reported, and several leading journalists have been attacked for their critical reporting on the country’s powerful military. In 2013, on the eve of general elections, the authorities ordered the expulsion of Declan Walsh, the Islamabad bureau chief of The New York Times, and gave no explanation.

But in recent months, journalists have complained of a systematic crackdown on press freedom and increased pressure from the government and intelligence agencies. Journalists say the powerful military has stifled criticism, and the government has exhibited a brittle attitude toward critical journalists. Some local TV networks, like GEO TV, have been stifled for critical coverage. Dawn, the country’s leading English daily, had its distribution restricted by the authorities.

The military denies charges that is has been censoring and pressuring journalists.

The move to deny entry to Butler is seen as the latest example of the challenges faced by journalists and journalist watchdog groups in Pakistan. CPJ has been critical of the government’s moves to curb media freedom in the country.

© 2019 New York Times News Service

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: A Pakistani flag flies on a mast as paramilitary Frontier Corps soldiers talk while guarding at Karachi's District Malir prison, Aug 23, 2013. REUTERS

Journalism watchdog official denied Pakistan entry

Moroccan journalist Hajar Raissouni leaves the prison in Sale, near the capital Rabat, Morocco Oct 16, 2019. REUTERS

Moroccan king pardons journalist in abortion case

Journalist Dil Monowara Monu dies

LR Global buys Tk 500mn stake in bdnews24.com

A copy of Utusan Malaysia newspaper is seen at company's headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 9, 2019. REUTERS

Utusan Malaysia officially closes its door

Police vehicles and a yellow police line cordon are pictured near at a crime scene after a journalist from National Geographic was shot in the leg late Friday while interviewing an alleged drug dealer, who was killed when four armed men stormed in on the interview, according to a statement from the Chihuahua State Attorney General's office, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Oct 4, 2019. REUTERS

National Geographic journalist hurt in Mexico shootout

Naga Munchetty in London in May. “Every time I have been told, as a woman of colour, to go back to where I came from, that was embedded in racism,” she said in July in response to a remark by Trump. The New York Times

BBC reverses reprimand for criticising Trump

FILE PHOTO: Moroccan activists hold posters of Hajar Raissouni, a journalist charged with having sex before marriage and having an illegal abortion, during a protest outside the Rabat tribunal, Morocco, Sep 9, 2019. REUTERS

Moroccan journalist jailed on abortion charges

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.