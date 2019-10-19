Pakistan denies entry to director of a journalism watchdog
>>Salman Masood, The New York Times
Published: 19 Oct 2019 01:43 PM BdST Updated: 19 Oct 2019 01:43 PM BdST
Pakistani authorities denied entry on Thursday to an official of the Committee to Protect Journalists and forced him to leave the country, the journalist watchdog group said in a statement.
Steven Butler, the Asia program director of the Committee to Protect Journalists, was traveling to Pakistan to attend a human rights conference when he was stopped upon entry in the eastern city of Lahore. While Butler had a valid Pakistani visa, immigration officials told him that the interior ministry had put him on a “stop list” before confiscating his passport. Butler was forced onto a flight to Doha, Qatar, where he was then placed on another plane to Washington, DC, CPJ said in a statement.
“Pakistani authorities’ move to block Steven Butler from entering the country is baffling and is a slap in the face to those concerned about press freedom in the country,” said Joel Simon, CPJ’s executive director. “Pakistani authorities should give a full explanation of their decision to bar Butler from entering and correct this error. If the government is interested in demonstrating its commitment to a free press, it should conduct a swift and transparent investigation into this case.”
There was no official comment from the Pakistani government on Friday.
Pakistan is considered a dangerous place for journalists. Intimidation, harassment and assaults are routinely reported, and several leading journalists have been attacked for their critical reporting on the country’s powerful military. In 2013, on the eve of general elections, the authorities ordered the expulsion of Declan Walsh, the Islamabad bureau chief of The New York Times, and gave no explanation.
But in recent months, journalists have complained of a systematic crackdown on press freedom and increased pressure from the government and intelligence agencies. Journalists say the powerful military has stifled criticism, and the government has exhibited a brittle attitude toward critical journalists. Some local TV networks, like GEO TV, have been stifled for critical coverage. Dawn, the country’s leading English daily, had its distribution restricted by the authorities.
The military denies charges that is has been censoring and pressuring journalists.
The move to deny entry to Butler is seen as the latest example of the challenges faced by journalists and journalist watchdog groups in Pakistan. CPJ has been critical of the government’s moves to curb media freedom in the country.
© 2019 New York Times News Service
