Over 8,000 online news portals apply for registration
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Jul 2019 07:14 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jul 2019 07:14 PM BdST
The government has received more than 8,000 applications for registration of online news portals, according to Information Minister Hasan Mahmud.
Only those “who can truly work” will get the registration after scrutiny, the minister told reporters after a session of the conference of deputy commissioners or DCs at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.
New media and its challenges, and discipline of online media, were among other topics of discussion in the conference, Hasan said.
The government will find out and cancel the applications that were submitted for “other reasons”, he said.
“We hope discipline will be established once the registration process is completed,” the minister added.
The information ministry gave the online news portals until June 30 for registration and later extended the period by 15 days.
Earlier, the government said the registration move was to stop 'yellow journalism' and ensure government support.
