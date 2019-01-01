Journalist arrested over Bangladesh general election news
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST Updated: 01 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST
Police have arrested a journalist over reports that the number of cast votes exceeded that of voters in a constituency.
The arrested journalist, Hedait Hossain Molla, is the Khulna correspondent of the Dhaka Tribune and online news portal Bangla Tribune.
Police are also looking for Rashidul Islam, the Khulna correspondent of the Daily Manab Zamin, in the same case started by Assistant Returning Officer Debashish Chowdhury at Batiaghata Police Station under the Digital Security Act.
Returning Officer Mohammad Helal Hossain has said the case was initiated on the Election Commission’s orders.
“Bangla Tribune and Manab Zamin published the news that 22,000 more votes than the total number of voters were cast at Khulna-1 (Dacope-Batiaghata) constituency in Sunday’s elections,” Khulna Superintendent of Police SM Shafiullah told bdnews24.com.
“This false and baseless information was published intentionally to make the election questionable,” he said.
“We’ve arrested Hedait, one of the accused. We are looking for the other accused, Rashidul,” he added.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Journalist arrested over Bangladesh general election news
- Inu pledges to form new wage board for electronic media
- DCAB gets Raheed Ejaz as new president, Nurul Islam Hasib as general secretary
- Nicaragua is assaulting freedom of expression, journalist says
- Der Spiegel to press charges against reporter who made up articles
- Myanmar court due to hear appeal in case of jailed Reuters reporters
- Media leaders launch Editors Guild to promote responsible journalism
- German magazine Der Spiegel says journalist fabricated stories over years
- Indian journalist detained for calling state leader a Modi puppet
- AL-backed panel sweeps National Press Club elections; Saiful president, Farida general secretary
Most Read
- Hasina reasons out BNP's election rout
- Deaths of two garment workers in Dhaka road accident trigger violent protests
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- Oikya Front candidates to submit memorandum to EC for fresh vote
- New MPs to take oaths of office on Jan 3
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- Exercise restraint: UN calls all parties in Bangladesh after elections
- World leaders congratulate Hasina over election victory
- Veteran actor Kader Khan dies at 81
- BNP demands cancellation of ‘engineered’ election results, fresh polls