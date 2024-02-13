Down on the farm, South Korean granny rappers drop the beat

Park said she and the other group members feel like they are reliving their youth when they perform in bucket hats, wearing metal jewellery and baggy pants.

Their lyrics are often about rural life and include lines like: "Picking chilli from a chilli farm ... Picking watermelon from a watermelon farm. So happy to be back home!"

Group members, who have known each other since they were young, missed out on an education in the harsh years after the Korean War, and in 2016, they all took an adult education class to learn how to read and write the Korean alphabet, Hangul.

Last year, Park came across a rap performance on the internet, and the group decided to learn rap from their Hangul teacher and make a senior hip-hop group, writing lyrics about their rural life.

Their debut came at a school play at the same community centre where they met for their Hangul classes.

Inspired by the success of Suni and the Seven Princesses, four other rap groups made up of older South Koreans have sprung up in Chilgok, some formed with the idea of staving off dementia and loneliness.

Park's proud 27-year-old granddaughter, Kang Hye-eun, believes her grandmother is the most famous resident of Chilgok.

"I thought only celebrities become popular on social media, but my grandmother is there now."