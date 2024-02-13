Belgian couple makes indoor pet of rescued wild boar

A Belgian couple have adopted a wild boar and taken to him so much that he is living inside their home.

Gregory Guiot discovered the boar they call Oscar as a small piglet during a hunting trip with his dogs and decided to take him in to care for temporarily.

More than a year on, 80-kilogram Oscar is still there, with his own sofa, pillows and blanket.

"We hadn't planned to keep him here, but to save him and then release him, but we became attached to him," said Guiot's wife Tiffany Pierre.