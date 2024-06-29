Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 29, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Giant animal puppets launch 20,000-km trip to raise climate awareness

‘The Herds’ is the latest project from the team behind ‘Little Amal’, a giant puppet of a Syrian girl that toured the world to highlight the plight of refugee children

Giant animal puppets launch 20,000-km trip to raise climate aware
A puppeteer displays a life-size puppet of a wild animal at the launch of "The Herds", a public art project about climate change, created by The Walk Productions, known for "Little Amal", in London, Britain, Jun 27, 2024. REUTERS

Hanna Rantala, Reuters

Published : 29 Jun 2024, 01:22 PM

Updated : 29 Jun 2024, 01:22 PM

Related Stories
Why extreme heat may call for using a different sunscreen
Why extreme heat may call for using a different sunscreen
Read More
Nepal landslides kill 9
Nepal landslides kill 9
Firm making car that Putin gifted to Kim uses S Korean parts
Firm making car that Putin gifted to Kim uses S Korean parts
US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs
US has sent Israel thousands of 2,000-pound bombs
Bus driver dies in Mymensingh road crash
Bus driver dies in Mymensingh road crash
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More