Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

How to make your days more productive

It requires you to be much more thoughtful about how you design your days: What to do, when to do it, where to do it and how to do it well

How to make your days more productive
A man works on his computer as the first phase of employees returning to work in an office in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, Jun 14, 2021. REUTERS

Chris Taylor

Reuters

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 11:27 AM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 11:27 AM

Related Stories
Mona Lisa's background decrypted by art-loving geologist
Mona Lisa's background decrypted by art-loving geologist
Turkey reopens ancient church to Muslim worship
Turkey reopens ancient church to Muslim worship
For elephants, greetings are a complicated affair
For elephants, greetings are a complicated affair
Faithful descend on Portugal's Fatima to pray for peace
Faithful descend on Portugal's Fatima to pray for peace
Read More
G7 agrees on deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets
G7 agrees on deal to support Ukraine with Russian assets
15 km-long tailback as truck overturns on Dhaka-Tangail Highway
15 km-long tailback as truck overturns on Dhaka-Tangail Highway
Ukraine summit attracts world leaders but fails to isolate Russia
Ukraine summit attracts world leaders but fails to isolate Russia
7 Padma Bridge booths collecting tolls, but tailbacks not easing
7 Padma Bridge booths collecting tolls, but tailbacks not easing
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More