    বাংলা

    Content creators worry about miseducation in a world without TikTok

    From videos on subject-verb agreement to vocabulary, James believes that her legacy is to help the world through education and fears a ban would be detrimental

    Danielle BroadwayReuters
    Published : 22 March 2024, 05:59 AM
    Updated : 22 March 2024, 05:59 AM

    It was December 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when "Ms James", a public school teacher in a small rural Southern town, realised that her virtual students were not watching the grammar lessons she assigned them. That is, until she posted them on TikTok.

    Everything changed when she learned about the social media platform and created her profile as @iamthatenglishteacher.

    "In a day, I had one thousand followers, in a week I had ten thousand, and in six weeks I had one hundred thousand followers," she told Reuters.

    "Within six months, I had a million and a half," added the teacher of fifteen years, who asked not to use her full name for privacy.

    Now, she has 5.8 million followers on TikTok, but her educational content now faces a threat.

    The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill last week that will give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of the short-video app, or face a ban. It's the greatest threat since the Trump administration to the app, and to the content creators who reach wide audiences and often earn their living on it.

    "When you talk about the ban, you are talking about taking access to high quality educational videos away from people who have used it to enhance their education," James said.

    While her TikTok lessons are used by students ranging from elementary school to college, most of her followers are English as a Second Language students(ESL) students from the Philippines as well as homeschooled students.

    From videos on subject-verb agreement to vocabulary, James believes that her legacy is to help the world through education and fears a ban would be detrimental.

    "I think that TikTok is a wealth of knowledge," NaomiHearts, a content creator known by her 1.1 million followers for her TikTok videos about fatphobia and trans Chicana identity, told Reuters.

    She also fears that the ban will silence diverse, informative content, including her own.

    However, University of Southern California professor Karen North warns her students that personal data is in danger on TikTok.

    "My concern with TikTok is less about what information is provided or manipulated or whether it's skewed toward one message or another," North, the founder and former director of USC Annenberg’s Digital Social Media programme, told Reuters.

    "It's more toward what kind of personal information are people voluntarily giving up to an entity that does not have the same standards for privacy that we (the United States) do. That's the big issue with TikTok," she added.

    North, a former White House employee for the Clinton administration at Capitol Hill, worries the Chinese company’s use of functions like facial recognition and location tracking creates threats that outweigh the engaging benefits of the app, including in academia.

    Content creator Dr Anthony Youn, known for his educational TikTok videos exploring his profession as a plastic surgeon, believes the ban would have significant drawbacks on information accessibility.

    "There's a huge segment of TikTok where you get your news, so it's about being educated," Dr Youn, who has 8.4 million followers, told Reuters.

    Similarly, NaomiHearts feels the ban is less about protecting data, as other apps also collect personal information, and more about denying consumers informative content.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows the office of TikTok after the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app or face a ban, in Culver City, California, March 13, 2024.
    Proposed US TikTok ban 'not fair', China's foreign ministry says
    The measure is the latest in a series of moves in Washington to respond to US national security concerns about China
    US flag and TikTok logo are seen in this illustration taken, June 2, 2023.
    US ban on TikTok would rob Biden, Democrats of 2024 election tool
    Biden's campaign got thousands of "likes" on Tuesday for a TikTok video skewering Republican rival Donald Trump about cutting Social Security spending
    Students and supporters of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) take part in a protest rally against a new citizenship law, in Kochi, India, Mar 12, 2024.
    US, UN concerned about India's citizenship law
    The law facilitates citizenship for non-Muslim refugees from Muslim-majority South Asian nations Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan
    TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022.
    TikTok a threat but kids could 'go crazy' without it: Trump
    Trump reiterates his concerns as lawmakers weigh a bill that would give TikTok's Chinese owner about six months to divest the short video app

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp