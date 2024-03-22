Content creators worry about miseducation in a world without TikTok

Now, she has 5.8 million followers on TikTok, but her educational content now faces a threat.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill last week that will give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of the short-video app, or face a ban. It's the greatest threat since the Trump administration to the app, and to the content creators who reach wide audiences and often earn their living on it.

"When you talk about the ban, you are talking about taking access to high quality educational videos away from people who have used it to enhance their education," James said.

While her TikTok lessons are used by students ranging from elementary school to college, most of her followers are English as a Second Language students(ESL) students from the Philippines as well as homeschooled students.

From videos on subject-verb agreement to vocabulary, James believes that her legacy is to help the world through education and fears a ban would be detrimental.

"I think that TikTok is a wealth of knowledge," NaomiHearts, a content creator known by her 1.1 million followers for her TikTok videos about fatphobia and trans Chicana identity, told Reuters.

She also fears that the ban will silence diverse, informative content, including her own.

However, University of Southern California professor Karen North warns her students that personal data is in danger on TikTok.