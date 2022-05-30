Britain wants to revive imperial measurements to mark Queen's jubilee
>> Reuters
Published: 30 May 2022 08:52 PM BdST Updated: 30 May 2022 08:52 PM BdST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to revive Britain's traditional system of imperial measurements, such as pounds and ounces, in a post-Brexit move that has divided the public and businesses.
Coinciding with this week's 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's coronation, the government will launch consultations on how to change the law on weights and other measurements to capitalise on freedoms after leaving the European Union.
While the bloc normally requires members to use the metric system, it allowed Britain, while a member, to label its produce in some imperial units alongside metric units. Speed limits are set in miles per hour and milk and beer are sold in pints, but most other products such as sugar are sold in grams and kilograms.
After leaving the European Union in 2020, Britain is reviewing thousands of rules that it retained and determining whether they serve the national interest. This includes the rules banning sales of packaged goods like sugar in some imperial units.
"You will know the EU regulation required the sale of certain products under the metric system, but the prime minister has been clear he wants to consult on this later this week," the prime minister's spokesman said on Monday.
Some Britons hailed the plan as a way to reconnect with the past.
Cheryl Devlin, who runs a fruit-and-vegetable stall in west London, said the imperial system was part of Britain's culture.
"It's just nice to keep our heritage. I was brought up with pounds, shillings and pence and, you know, just why has it got to go?" she said. "Why can't we keep what we've had for a hundred years?"
But Sophie Bainsfair, living nearby, said the move would be a hassle and confusing.
"I don't understand why you want to go back," she said. "It doesn't make any sense."
- UK wants to revive imperial measurements to mark Queen's jubilee
- Royal Mint makes its biggest coin for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee
- Indonesia summons UK envoy after furore over rainbow flag
- Can a night owl become an early bird
- How to protect your dog from heat
- How to grill the perfect steak
- How can I stop snoring?
- Getting back into running is easier than you think
- Britain wants to revive imperial measurements to mark Queen's jubilee
- Royal Mint makes its biggest ever coin for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee
- Indonesia summons Britain's envoy after furore over rainbow flag
- Can a night owl become an early bird
- How to protect your really good dog from really bad heat
- How to grill the perfect steak
Most Read
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- 20 victims found after Nepal air crash, hopes fade for two missing
- Woman to be grilled in police custody over attack on girl at Narsingdi Railway Station
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Minny, sentenced to death over husband’s murder, seeks bail from High Court
- UK to grant visas to graduates from the world's best universities
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Police recover missing RAB pistol after phone call ‘from South Africa’