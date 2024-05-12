Why did DU’s university ranking drop so far?

In 2023, the UK-based Times Higher Education ranking picked Dhaka University as the 186th best institution of higher learning in Asia. In 2024, it fell to below 400th place. In fact, no Bangladeshi university cracked the top 300 universities in Asia. India has 40 universities in the top 300, while Pakistan has 12.

‘Inside Out’ speaks to Dhaka University Vice Chancellor ASM Maksud Kamal to ask why Bangladesh’s universities are lagging behind and why the venerable institution’s ranking fell so far in a year.