50,000 women expecting in Gaza, 5,000 scheduled to give birth in November

Pregnant women in Gaza are enduring a devastating toll due to the war as prenatal, postnatal, and delivery care before and after childbirth become nearly nonexistent in the region.

Anaesthesia is allocated on a "first-come, first-serve" basis as long as supplies last.

With transportation routes obstructed by rubble, women are compelled to give birth in unsanitary conditions within their homes or shelters.

Communication blockades only exacerbate the situation, making it impossible to access assistance from doctors or midwives via phone calls.

The hospitals grappling with insufficient resources are forced to perform C-sections without anaesthesia. Due to the lack of shelter and health care facilities, patients are hastily discharged within 3-24 hours.