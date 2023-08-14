    বাংলা

    Limited power supply in Bandarban as floodwaters receding

    Roads pummeled by the floods are also on the mend, and the routes connecting Dhaka and Bandarban are back to normal

    Arunduti Barua
    Published : 14 August 2023, 04:39 PM
    Updated : 14 August 2023, 04:39 PM

    The heavy flooding caused by days of relentless rain have finally started to ease in Bandarban district. Sangu River and Matamuhuri River, which had breached the danger limit, have finally dropped, but severe waterlogging issues dog the hill district.

    Locals fear it might take some time to return to their normal lives despite the rain coming to a halt.

    Electricity is back but being supplied in limited stream throughout the city.

    Roads pummeled by the floods are also on the mend, and the routes connecting Dhaka and Bandarban are back to normal. However, as the floods lashed swathes of land in the district, vehicles are still not being able to drive through the roads linking Rowangchhari, Ruma and Thanchi.

    The past nine days saw heavy rainfall drenching the entire state of Bandarban, causing massive flooding and landslides, putting thousands in danger.

    Per Kazi Zebunnessa, the assistant meteorologist of the Meteorological Department, Bandarban broke all previous records with 1000mm of heavy rainfall this year.

    Reporter’s age: 14 | Bandarban

    Floods
    Bandarban
