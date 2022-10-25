    বাংলা

    Trade fair throughout October in Rangpur

    The month-long trade fair showcases a variety of goods and residents say is revitalising the city following pandemic doldrums

    Muiz Mubarrat
    Published : 24 Oct 2022, 07:53 PM
    Updated : 24 Oct 2022, 07:53 PM

    A month-long trade fair is ongoing at the Cricket Garden grounds in Rangpur city and will last throughout October.

    A diverse set of goods and crafts like clothes, cosmetics, utensils, toys, food stalls, and many other items are on display at the event.

    A trade fair of this scale is revitalising the city’s residents after the woes of the pandemic, visitors say.

    Hello spoke to several visitors exploring the grounds at the fair.

    “This is my first time visiting the fair,” said Monalisa Rahman. “I’ve picked up quite a few small items I liked from the stalls.”

    Some visitors were busy making purchases, but most others were just browsing the wares on display.

    The stalls aren't making too many sales, but quite a lot of people are visiting every day, according to a clothing trader named Karim.  

    However, traders are hopeful of more sales as crowds grow in size.

    Rangpur
    Trade fair
    RELATED STORIES
    Boat race in Sirajganj
    Boat race in Sirajganj
    A traditional boat race, called Nouka Baich, has been held in the Jamuna River at Belkuchi in Sirajganj.
    50% of world's healthcare facilities lack basic hygiene services: WHO
    50% of world's healthcare facilities lack basic hygiene services: WHO
    "Hospitals and clinics without safe water and basic hygiene and sanitation services are a potential death trap for pregnant mothers, newborns, and children."
    A family taking shelter at a local school in Sunamganj
    Uncertainty clouds children’s future after month-long floods in Bangladesh
    The children have taken shelter in rudimentary huts with their families in squalid conditions
    Bangladesh to add 6,000 social workers to protect kids
    Bangladesh to add 6,000 social workers to protect kids
    Bangladesh government has announced it will reinforce and expand its child protection services by 200%

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher