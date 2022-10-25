Trade fair throughout October in Rangpur

A month-long trade fair is ongoing at the Cricket Garden grounds in Rangpur city and will last throughout October.



A diverse set of goods and crafts like clothes, cosmetics, utensils, toys, food stalls, and many other items are on display at the event.



A trade fair of this scale is revitalising the city’s residents after the woes of the pandemic, visitors say.



Hello spoke to several visitors exploring the grounds at the fair.



“This is my first time visiting the fair,” said Monalisa Rahman. “I’ve picked up quite a few small items I liked from the stalls.”



Some visitors were busy making purchases, but most others were just browsing the wares on display.



The stalls aren't making too many sales, but quite a lot of people are visiting every day, according to a clothing trader named Karim.



However, traders are hopeful of more sales as crowds grow in size.