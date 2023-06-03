The Class Introvert

I’m a quiet person by nature. My introverted personality has always made it difficult for me to interact with others who are more comfortable socialising.

So it was no surprise that my first day at school in Ethiopia was a gruelling experience.

I had to introduce myself to everyone in the class and share one fun fact about myself. As if that wasn’t hard enough, my next assignment seemed even worse than the first - we had to share our weekend activities with the class.

I thought to myself – “If I just sit idle, I won’t have to take part.”

But I wasn’t left alone with my thoughts for too long. The boy in front of me had turned around to introduce himself. Thankfully, he didn’t have much to say. Nor did I. That’s how I usually like my interactions to go - short and to the point.