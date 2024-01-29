68 students catch jaundice in 11 days at Rajshahi University

As many as 68 students have been infected with jaundice over the span of 11 days at Rajshahi University.

Around 146 students underwent a test for the disease based on the symptoms between Jan 15 and Jan 25 and 86 of them tested positive for the disease, according to Md Habibur Rahman, the additional chief physician at the university’s medical centre.

The average rate of infection at the university stood at 46 percent in the span of 11 days, according to the data from the medical centre.