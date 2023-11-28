Bangladesh logs 959 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 959 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 310,046 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by four to 1,610 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

Dhaka saw one of the new deaths and 201 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 758.