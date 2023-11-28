    বাংলা

    Bangladesh logs 959 dengue cases, 4 deaths in a day

    The number of cases so far this year stands at 310,046, and the death toll rises to 1,610

    News Desk
    Published : 28 Nov 2023, 12:24 PM
    Updated : 28 Nov 2023, 12:24 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 959 dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 310,046 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

    The death toll from the mosquito-borne virus increased by four to 1,610 in the 24 hours to Tuesday morning, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

    Dhaka saw one of the new deaths and 201 new patients. The number of new patients outside the capital was 758.

    On Tuesday morning, 3,567 dengue patients were under hospital care across the country, and 2,567 of them were outside Dhaka. The hospitals in the capital were treating 1,000 patients.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

