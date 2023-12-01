What do we know about China’s respiratory illness surge?

HOW BIG IS THE SURGE?

The National Health Commission told a news conference on Nov. 13 that there was an increase in incidence of respiratory disease without providing further details.

WHO China told Reuters in an email that "Chinese health authorities advised that the current numbers they are observing is not greater than the peak in the most recent cold season prior to the COVID-19 pandemic".

WHAT PATHOGENS ARE CIRCULATING?

The data suggests the increase is linked to the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions along with the circulation of known pathogens such as mycoplasma pneumonia, a common bacterial infection that typically affects younger children and which has circulated since May.

Influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus have been in circulation since October.

IS MYCOPLASMA PNEUMONIAE A BIG WORRY?

One concern about the surge in respiratory illness is mycoplasma pneumonia, which has also spiked in other countries.

Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 Technical Lead at the World Health Organization told reporters on Wednesday that mycoplasma pneumonia is not a reportable disease to the WHO, and it was on the rise for the last couple of months but now appears to be declining.

"We're following up through our clinical networks and working with clinicians in China to better understand resistance to antibiotics, which is a problem across the world, but is a particular problem in the Western Pacific and South East Asia region," she said.

Rajib Dasgupta, an epidemiologist and professor of community health at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Reuters in some cases there may be serious complications from infection caused by mycoplasma pneumonia, but most people will recover without antibiotics.