    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 1,748 dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day

    The caseload this year stands at 291,832, as the death toll rises to 1,476

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 Nov 2023, 01:50 PM
    Updated : 12 Nov 2023, 01:50 PM

    The number of deadly dengue cases in Bangladesh this year has increased by 1,748 in the latest daily count to 291,832 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.

    The mosquito-borne viral fever caused 10 deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,476, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

    In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 351 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,397 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was eight.

    Of the 6,183 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,588 were in Dhaka and 4,595 outside the capital.

    After a record 79,598 dengue cases and 396 deaths in September amid the worst outbreak of the disease, 67,769 cases and 359 deaths were reported in October. The number of cases in August was 71,976, with 342 deaths.

    The death toll in the first 12 days of November is 128. As many as 20,657 new dengue cases have been recorded in this period.

    Experts have blamed a prolonged monsoon and rising temperature, along with a lack of effective measures to kill the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the known carrier of the virus, for the outbreak.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 1,333 dengue cases, 11 deaths in a day
    1,333 dengue cases, 11 deaths in a day
    The caseload so far this year stands at 288,572 and the death toll rises to 1,460 
    Bangladesh reports 1,734 dengue cases, 17 deaths in a day
    1,734 dengue cases, 17 deaths in a day
    The caseload so far this year stands at 287,239, and the death toll rises to 1,449 
    Bangladesh’s annual death toll from dengue nears 1,400 amid worst outbreak
    Dengue deaths near 1,400
    Hospitals across the country records 13 new fatalities and 1,638 cases in the latest daily count
    Bangladesh registers 2,056 dengue cases, 9 deaths in a day
    2,056 new dengue cases, 9 deaths
    The tally of infections this year rises to 255,046, with the death toll at 1,255

    Opinion

    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response
    As baby boomers retire, German businesses turn to robots
    The plight of Palestine