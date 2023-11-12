Bangladesh reports 1,748 dengue cases, 10 deaths in a day

The number of deadly dengue cases in Bangladesh this year has increased by 1,748 in the latest daily count to 291,832 amid the worst outbreak of the disease.



The mosquito-borne viral fever caused 10 deaths in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, taking the toll this year to 1,476, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

In Dhaka, hospitals admitted 351 patients in this period while the other districts recorded 1,397 new cases. The death toll outside the capital was eight.

Of the 6,183 dengue patients undergoing treatment in hospitals across the country in the morning, 1,588 were in Dhaka and 4,595 outside the capital.