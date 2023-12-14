Bangladesh issues health warning about Nipah virus

The Directorate General of Health Services, or DGHS, has issued a warning for Nipah virus this winter, urging Bangladeshis to stay safe.

In an emergency notice on Thursday, the DGHS warned people against eating partially eaten fruit, consuming the raw juice of dates, and advised them to wash fruit with water before eating.

The DGHS also urged date juice collectors and vendors not to sell raw juice to anyone. There is, however, no restriction on eating jaggery made from date palm juice.

The symptoms of Nipah include fever, headache, convulsions, delirium, fainting, and, in some cases, shortness of breath. The disease poses a major health risk.